(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch talks about the FY13 budget proposal to restrict subsidies to 2% of GDP in "Fitch: India's Subsidy Cap Plan Positive, Tax Reform Lags (16 March 2012)". State-wise budget impact is discussed in special reports "Andhra Pradesh: Optimistic FY13 Budget Targets (06 March 2012)", "West Bengal: Grants Lead Fiscal Consolidation (29 March 2012)", and "Karnataka: Feasible FY13 Budget Targets (27 March 2012)".

Other interesting commentaries included in this month's issues are "Fitch: Essar Oil Sales Tax Liability Results in Refinancing Risk (07 March 2012)" and "Indian Toll Roads: A Bumpy Ride (14 March 2012)".

The newsletter also includes sector credit factors for rating Indian automotive manufacturers (01 March 2012).

As a regular feature, it also contains rating actions carried out by the agency in March 2012 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

