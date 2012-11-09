Nov 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had designated Barclays Bank PLC's (Barclays; A+/Negative/A-1) proposed Tier 2 contingent capital notes, which it has announced that it plans to issue in the coming weeks, as having "minimal" equity content under our bank hybrid criteria. We expect to assign a 'BBB-' rating to this issue, subject to a review of the final documentation.

We understand that the proposed notes will be subordinated and rank pari passu with Barclays' existing dated subordinated notes, prior to a trigger event. Barclays has stated that a capital adequacy trigger event shall occur if Barclays PLC's consolidated transitional CET1 ratio is less than 7% (CET1 is defined as core tier 1 capital before the adoption of Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) IV and common equity tier 1 after the adoption date). We understand that in the event that the CET1 ratio falls below the trigger, the notes will be automatically transferred to Barclays PLC for nil consideration. In our view, the proposed notes are "going-concern" contingent capital because they are linked to a 7% trigger.

We have assigned "minimal" equity content, in accordance with our bank hybrid criteria, because the notes are expected to have a stated maturity of less than 15 years. One of the requirements to achieve "intermediate" equity content for a "going-concern" contingent capital instrument is a residual life of at least 15 years if the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the issuer is 'bbb-' or higher. Barclays' SACP is 'a-'.

When assigning a rating to a hybrid capital instrument with a "going-concern" capital trigger we apply Table 3a from our bank hybrid criteria, which reflects the bank's SACP and Standard & Poor's projection of the specified regulatory ratio on an 18-24 month forward-looking basis. We project that Barclays PLC's CET1 ratio will remain greater than or equal to 401 basis points from the trigger, based on our understanding of the FSA's transitional rules for CRD IV implementation, and therefore expect to assign a 'BBB-' rating to the proposed issue.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Barclays Bank Outlook Revised To Negative On CEO Departure And Strategic Uncertainties; 'A+/A-1' Ratings Affirmed, July 5, 2012