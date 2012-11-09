(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 -

Summary analysis -- Infosys Ltd. ---------------------------------- 09-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Computer

integrated

systems design

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-May-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

03-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Infosys Ltd. reflects the India-based information technology (IT) services provider's good competitive position and strong EBITDA margins. The rating also reflects the company's conservative financial policy and strong free cash flows. The constraints of largely India-based operations and Infosys' exposure to exchange rate fluctuations temper the above strengths.

Infosys' service delivery capabilities and cost competitiveness support its "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company has a network of 69 global development centers, mostly in India. Its workforce of over 1,50,000 is largely based out of India, which provides low-cost and skilled manpower. Infosys is the second-largest India-based information technology service provider in terms of revenues in the fragmented global IT services industry.