(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - I, HDFC DA December 2010 - II and HDFC DA December 2010 - III (RMBS transactions) as follows:

HDFC DA December 2010 - I

INR5,067.2m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR280.9m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

HDFC DA December 2010 - II

INR1,040.7m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR59.2m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

HDFC DA December 2010 - III

INR1,012.9m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR57.7m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses.

For HDFC DA December 2010 - I, according to the payout report of 28 January 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.15% of the original pool principal and 0.17% of the current pool principal outstanding, and the available credit enhancement totalled INR598.4m. The report also shows that 90% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of December 2011.

For HDFC DA December 2010 - II, according to the payout report of 28 January 2012, none of the loans were delinquent by over 90 days and the available credit enhancement totalled INR123.1m. The report also shows that 87.2% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of December 2011.

For HDFC DA December 2010 - III, according to the payout report of 28 January 2012, none of the loans were delinquent by over 90 days and the available credit enhancement totalled INR121.2m. The report also shows that 87.8% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of December 2011.