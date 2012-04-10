(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based Indika Energy Tbk's (Indika)
Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed Indika's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'.
Indika's USD65m notes due in 2012, USD230m notes due in 2016 and its USD300m notes due in
2018 have also been affirmed at senior unsecured 'B+' with Recovery Ratings of 'RR4'.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a sustained improvement in Indika's
credit profile, owing to both robust dividend inflows from its 46%-held associate, PT Kideco
Jaya Agung (Kideco) and increasing scale and diversity of the rest of its operations. Fitch
expects Indika to deleverage post-2012, with debt net of cash to operating EBITDA (including
dividends from Kideco) below 1.5x. The ratings may be upgraded if Indika's credit metrics evolve
as per Fitch's expectations. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised back to Stable if Indika
undertakes any large debt-funded investments or is unable to reduce its leverage below 1.5x
post-2012 on a projected basis.
Dividends from Kideco have accounted for about 70%-80% of Indika's operating EBITDA in the
past four years. Kideco has distributed over 95% of its net income over this period, higher than
the minimum 80% set in its shareholder agreement. Fitch expects the high dividend payout from
Kideco to continue given increasing coal production, robust profitability, a nearly debt free
status and low capex.
As of 31 December 2011, adjusted debt net of cash to operating EBITDA was 1.9x and fund
flows from operations to interest coverage was over 3.8x. Fitch expects Indika's leverage in
2012 to remain broadly unchanged from 2011 levels, owing to the acquisition of coal assets and
high capex, mainly to ramp up production at its 69%-owned mining sub contractor; PT Petrosea Tbk
(Petrosea). Fitch however expects increasing earnings contribution from Petrosea and
PT Mitrabahtera Segara Sejati - its newly acquired 51%-owned logistics service
supplier to the coal industry - plus strong dividend flows from Kideco, to aid Indika's
deleveraging in the next two to three years.
Indika's liquidity position is healthy, with IDR4.5trn of cash (excluding restricted cash
balances of IDR583bn) at end-December 2011 and stable dividend inflows from Kideco. As a result
Fitch expects Indika to be able to comfortably cover its IDR3trn debt maturities due in 2012.
Indika incurred about IDR240bn to acquire 60% of PT Mitra Energy Agung and is expected to incur
about IDR1.1trn to acquire 85% of PT Multi Tambangjaya Utama in 2012. The company also raised
IDR1trn through its sale of 30% equity of Petrosea.