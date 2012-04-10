(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority --------- 10-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Combination

utilities, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Dubai-based vertically integrated utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Dubai government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support for DEWA in the event of financial stress. The rating also takes into account DEWA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb-'.