Nov 09 - The Greek parliament's approval of an additional EUR13.5bn of austerity measures shows that the near-term risk of Greece leaving the eurozone has receded, Fitch Ratings says. But Greece needs further debt relief, the burden of which will fall on official sector creditors, if public debt sustainability is to be brought back on track.

We think that only a combination of deeper interest rate cuts on eurozone loans, the European Central Bank giving up profits on its Greek government bond holdings, and the migration of bank support costs to the European Stability Mechanism could secure lasting public debt sustainability. Greece's sovereign debt restructuring in April 2012 has left 70% of Greek government debt in the hands of official creditors, meaning there is little to be gained from further private sector involvement.

Wednesday's vote should herald the approval of the 2013 budget on Sunday. The new measures, heavily weighted towards cuts in wages, pensions and benefits expenditure, should allow Greece to hit the medium-term fiscal targets laid out in the country's second bailout programme and trigger the resumption of long-delayed programme disbursements. Even so, we believe implementation and political risk will remain high in the face of social unrest, and we doubt the ability of the Greek economy to recover in the face of two more years of front-loaded austerity, as the EU-IMF programme envisages.

These factors mean we think the euro group will extend the programme by two years to 2016. An extension could mitigate the economic impact of further austerity, but we estimate that it would add about EUR22bn (11% of GDP) to Greece's fiscal financing needs in 2013-2016.

Our new "base case" therefore factors in a two-year extension and weaker economy, and points to a further deterioration in Greek public debt dynamics versus our March forecast. It sees public debt/GDP peaking at 192% in 2014-2015 (our previous forecast, in March, was for a 2013 peak of 170%), and suggests the ratio is unlikely to fall below 150% of GDP by 2020. We rate Greece 'CCC', reflecting the real possibility of default.

Public-sector involvement has delivered important debt service savings and helped temporarily stabilise debt/GDP. However, further debt relief is needed if Greece's public debt/GDP ratio is to be put on a convincing downward trajectory. Recent press reports suggest that different permutations of official sector involvement are under discussion, but it seems clear that the ECB will not agree to any restructuring of its GGB holdings, and euro group creditors are unlikely to agree to simultaneously write down Greek debt and provide new funding.

Although further cuts in euro group interest rates of some 70bp have been mooted, we calculate that these would deliver only modest cash flow relief in 2013-2016 and would make little difference to Greece's long-term public debt dynamics. Remittance of ECB profits on its holdings of GGBs, coupled with interest cuts, would be more helpful in closing fiscal financing gaps, although debt/GDP would remain around 140% of GDP in 2020. However, were these initiatives to be bolstered by migration of bank support costs (25% of GDP) from the sovereign's balance sheet to the ESM, which we recognise to be politically controversial, Fitch estimates that financing gaps in 2013-2016 could be closed and debt/GDP could fall to around 112% of GDP by 2020.