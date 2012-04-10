(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 -
Summary analysis -- Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System - 10-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 313354
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
02-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB14 bil (up to) (Borrower: FGC of Unified
Energy System) ln part nts BBB 04-Mar-2008
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC), the 79.55%
state-owned electrical transmission grid company and system operator, reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Russian government
will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of
financial distress. We view FGC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bb+' based on the
company's "satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk profile assessments.
Our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our
assessment of FGC's:
-- "Very important" role, given the company's strategic importance to the government as a
monopoly provider of essential infrastructure services; and
-- "Very strong" link with the Russian Federation, given the state's intention not to
decrease its stake in FGC to less than the 75% stipulated by law in the medium term. In
addition, the Russian government controls the company's strategy and operations.