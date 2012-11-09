(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Komi's Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(rus)'. The agency has also affirmed the region's Short-Term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding domestic bonds of RUB5.3bn.

The affirmation reflects the region's strong economic profile, sound budgetary performance and low direct risk. However, the ratings also factor in high fiscal concentration to a few companies and sharp growth of expenditure in 2011.

Fitch notes that maintenance of sound budgetary performance coupled with containment of direct risk at below 25% of current revenue could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, a deterioration of budgetary performance leading to a debt coverage ratio by the current balance above the average debt maturity would cause a downgrade.

Komi has a wealthy economy, albeit heavily weighted towards the development of extractable resources, particularly oil, gas and coal. Komi's per capita gross regional product (GRP) in 2010 exceeded the national median by 115%. The region demonstrated high resilience during the 2009 crisis. Its GRP declined by 1.5% yoy in 2009 compared with a national decline of 7.6%. However, Fitch expects Komi's GRP to expand at about 2% annually in 2012-2014 below the national average.

Tax concentration of the local economy to the 10 largest companies remained high at about 55% of total tax revenue in 2011. The administration is encouraging projects in the processing industry to reduce fiscal concentration, but this is challenging to achieve in the medium term.

Fitch expects the region to demonstrate sound budgetary performance, with full-year operating margins at about 10% in 2012-2014. Lower current transfers from the federal budget will be compensated by strong growth of tax revenue and administration's control over opex. Fitch expects moderate deficit budgets in 2012-2014 (about 4% of total spending).

The agency forecasts the region's operating expenditure will increase by about 15% in 2012. Opex is under pressure because of promises made by the federal government during pre-election periods in 2011 and 2012. It increased by about 25% in 2011 due to the national legislative and presidential election cycle, as well as opex growth slipping over into 2011 from 2010 when it remained almost unchanged growing 0.3% yoy in nominal terms.

Fitch forecasts Komi's direct risk to increase to about 19% of current revenue by 2014 from 16% in 2011-2012. Fitch expects the debt coverage ratio to remain at about two years in 2012-2014, below the average maturity of debt and other Fitch classified debt. Komi's liquidity expected by Fitch to match principal repayment in 2012-2013 and available credit lines mitigate medium-term refinancing risks.

Komi is located in north-east European Russia. It accounts for 0.6% of the national population and 0.9% of the national GDP in 2010. The region's socio-economic profile is strong, with wealth indicators above the national average.