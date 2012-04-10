US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based SRC Metalicks Pvt Ltd's (SRC) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary:
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SRC. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated SRC's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR16.2m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR190m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR7.5m non-fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
