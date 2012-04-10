Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Northeast Utilities (NU) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and downgraded the IDR of NSTAR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Fitch's rating actions follow the merger of NSTAR into NU. NSTAR LLC (successor to NSTAR; name change will be effective on closing) will be a second-tier holding company subsidiary of NU. Fitch has also taken various rating actions for the regulated subsidiaries of NU.

Additionally, Fitch has removed NU's ratings from Rating Watch Positive and NSTAR's from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is now Stable all entities. This includes Connecticut Light & Power Co. (CL&P), NSTAR Electric, NSTAR Gas, Public Service Co. of New Hampshire (PSNH), and Western Massachusetts Electric Co. (WMECO). A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

PARENT COMPANY RATIONALE

The NU upgrade is driven by the greater financial flexibility and improved capability to fund the substantial capital investment particularly for electric transmission projects planned over the next three years. Fitch expects management to effectively utilize synergies achieved through the merger, as well as effective cost management over the respective distribution base rate freeze periods to stabilize credit metrics. Fitch forecasts key performance metrics of EBITDA-to-interest and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt above 5.0 times (x) and 17.0%, respectively through 2014, which approximate 'BBB+' financial guideline measures.