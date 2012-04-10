(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation is based on solid albeit lower capitalisation, the company's conservative investment portfolio and a historically strong track record of underwriting discipline throughout the pricing cycle. Furthermore, MGS reported 35.5% growth in gross written premiums in 2011, to TRY557.8m (2010: TRY411.8m), meaning an improved competitive position within the Turkish non-life insurance market.

Fitch notes that MGS's underwriting performance weakened in 2011 resulting in a reported combined ratio of 100% (2010: 95%). Additionally, the company's capitalisation showed signs of deterioration in 2011 as evidenced by a decrease of the regulatory solvency ratio to 195% (2010:275%). However, Fitch does not expect these trends to continue.

The rating also reflects MGS's strategic position within MAPFRE SA ('BBB+'/Negative). Fitch believes MAPFRE SA's ownership provides financial flexibility and allows MGS to benefit from MAPFRE SA's expertise in corporate governance, risk management and process improvement. Given MGS's small size in the MAPFRE SA organisation, Fitch currently views the company's strategic status within MAPFRE SA as "Important," under Fitch's approach to rating insurance groups and MGS's rating reflects partial attribution of MAPFRE SA's strength. MGS's standalone assessment is 'A+(tur)', meaning the IFS rating reflects a two-notch benefit from MAPFRE SA's ownership.

Fitch continues to consider MGS's capitalisation to be solid and in line with its peers. Capital has been weakened by higher required capital to support premium growth and the dividend paid to the parent, MAPFRE SA. Fitch expects that MGS will maintain a good balance between growth, capital repatriation and profitability.

Fitch views MGS's investment portfolio as conservative, with ample liquidity to meet policyholder obligations. The portfolio is predominantly cash, cash equivalents and short-duration government securities. In recent years, MGS has reduced its exposure to riskier asset classes, namely equities, real estate and investments in affiliates, which currently represent about 10% of the portfolio.

Fitch considers MGS's underwriting profitability to be good, although the company reported a combined ratio of 100% in 2011 (2010: 95%). Over the past ten years, MGS has consistently reported combined ratios under 100%, although underwriting profitability has worsened somewhat over the most recent past five years. The deterioration in underwriting profitability across the Turkish non-life market has been driven by difficult competitive, investment and economic conditions as well as regulatory changes.

Given MGS's high National rating and its small premium and earnings contribution to MAPFRE SA, Fitch does not envisage an upgrade in the near to intermediate term.

Key rating drivers that would trigger a downgrade are:

--A change in Fitch's assessment of MGS to "Limited Importance" within MAPFRE SA coupled with a significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey as evidenced by a decline in market share to under 3%.

--A sustained deterioration in underwriting profitability with the combined ratio increasing to over 100% for a prolonged period of time.

--A structural decline in capitalisation as demonstrated by a deterioration in Fitch's internal capital assessment or the statutory solvency ratio falling below 200% for a prolonged period of time.