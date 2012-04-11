(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings says in an updated report that the evolving institutional framework for the Russian Federation's (RF) local and regional governments (LRGs) and underdeveloped budgetary and debt management of local and regional authorities constrain most Russian subnationals' ratings.

The fiscal autonomy and financial self-sustainability of Russian LRGs is limited by the significant concentration of tax-setting authority at the federal level. Furthermore, the regions' tax proceeds are volatile as they are largely income-based and rely on the national macroeconomic environment.

The system of intergovernmental relations between federal, regional and local governments is still under development. In recent years, it has been affected by frequent changes in tax-sharing arrangements, and transfer and expenditure allocations among the various tiers of government in the country. The comparative (with international peers') instability of this system imposes limitations on LRGs' medium- and long-term budgeting, investment and debt planning.

The national budgetary classification undergoes regular changes and lacks clarity in terms of operating and capital revenue and expenditure. As a result, LRGs' official budget data is inconsistent for year-to-year comparisons and does not give clear information on LRGs' operating performance.

Nevertheless, the report also highlights some positive factors, which have had an impact on LRGs' ratings. In general, Russian LRGs have low debt burden. Russian legislation imposes strict limits on total debt, annual budget deficits and annual interest payments. Most Russian LRGs are banned from issuing external debt and have no foreign exchange risk. LRGs do not utilise sophisticated debt instruments and have no derivatives exposure.

However, many Russian LRGs' debt management lacks sophistication, which increases their short-term risk as debt is usually dominated by short-term bank and/or federal budget loans for budget deficit financing. This causes high refinancing risk, despite most LRGs' low indebtedness.

