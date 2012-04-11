(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Uttam Sucrotech International Private Limited's (USIPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed USIPL's INR1,278.30m non-fund-based facilities at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'.

The ratings reflect USIPL's sustained negative net debt position for the last four years, which is expected to continue in the near term as there are no plans to raise any additional debt. Adjusted net debt/EBITDA was negative 0.26x in FY11 and negative 1.74x in FY10. The company only has a fund-based debt of INR36.56m, in the form of vehicle loans. The ratings also derive comfort from the fact that USIPL provides turnkey solutions for all modules of, and packages for, a sugar mill, and is less dependent on outside suppliers as all major equipment and technical expertise, except turbines, are sourced from Indian group companies.

The ratings also reflect a significant increase in USIPL's revenue to INR2,563m in FY11 (financial year ending June), after a decline in FY10 to INR1,201m from INR1,352m in FY09 due to delays in project execution. Despite a fall in EBITDA margins to 14.77% in FY11 (FY10: 15.8%), this still compares favourably to similar rated Indian construction companies. Although USIPL is exposed to significant forex risk as payments from all customers are foreign currency denominated, it has been able to manage the risk effectively.

The ratings are, however, constrained by time overruns in USIPL's ongoing projects and lack of new orders. Pending order book was INR2,850m as on 31 December 2011 (FY09: INR11,450m). As USIPL's current operations are concentrated in Africa, it is exposed to country risk specific to regions of its operations.

Positive rating action may result from sustained revenue growth without adversely affecting profitability, and substantially reduced concentration risk in USIPL's order book while maintaining a healthy capital structure. A sustained decrease in EBITDA margins or any large debt-funded capex leading to adjusted net debt/ EBITDA exceeding 1.0x on a sustained basis could be negative for the ratings.

USIPL, which started operations in 2006, is an engineering, procurement and construction company, supplying engineering solutions and equipment, and executing projects for co-generation power plants, sugar plants and sugar mills mainly for projects outside India. The Uttam group, as a whole, has over 15 years of experience of supply, erection and commissioning of various packages for sugar and power cogeneration plants.