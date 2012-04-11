Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hammerson Plc's (Hammerson) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

"Hammerson's decision in March 2012 to concentrate on its retail portfolio and sell its office portfolio over the medium term should allow it to better lever its specialist retail asset management skills and maintain the group's solid business, operational and financial profile (EBIT net interest cover of 2.1x and Fitch adjusted LTV of 36% at FY11)," says Jean-Pierre Husband, a Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporate Finance team. "There is a growing trend in global REIT markets for investors to choose their sector allocation when investing funds, while leaving REIT managements free to concentrate on asset allocation and management within the sector."

Although Fitch has generally assessed sector diversification as credit positive in its EMEA Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ratings, the agency also believes that concentration on one sector can provide operational and financial upside for all stakeholders, provided the portfolio has a critical size and the management has strong specific skills within a given asset class (which Hammerson has in retail).

Fitch expects net interest cover (NIC) to remain above 1.9x until end-2014, underpinned by resilient rental revenue streams from the prime shopping centre portfolio. Fitch's own forecasts, based on reasonably conservative tenant default and non-renewal of lease expiry assumptions, show a Fitch adjusted EBIT NIC of between 1.9x and 2.2x in 2012 to 2014, commensurate with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Fitch expects Hammerson to maintain EBIT NIC of at least 1.75x over a sustainable term to retain this rating.

Hammerson's ratings are supported by a prime property portfolio spanning mainly prime retail properties in the UK and France, a geographically diversified (both UK and France) rental stream and long unexpired lease lengths, which average around 8.5 years. Hammerson was able to maintain its overall occupancy rate in FYE11 at 97.9%, due to a resilient lettings environment for prime property in the UK in 2011 (UK vacancy fell to 2.2% at FY11 against 2.7% at FY10). With over GBP272m of asset disposals in FY11, leverage was stable at 36% at FY11 (35% at FY10).

The overall size of the development programme (at around 5% of the investment property portfolio) is moderate and well within Fitch's investment grade parameter (i.e. less than 15% of the investment property portfolio). Hammerson's main project, Les Terrasses du Port shopping centre, Marseilles (TPM) is already 64% pre-let and should be completed by spring 2014 (total costs to complete GBP245m).

Hammerson's liquidity profile remains reasonable. The group had nearly GBP700m of available cash and committed undrawn debt facilities at FYE11 and this will increase with the sale of 54-60 Faubourg St Honore, Paris for EUR165m announced in March 2012. Only GBP100m of borrowings mature before the end of 2012, while committed capex in 2012 and 2013 is estimated at around GBP245m. This also does not take into account the substantial proceeds expected from the sale of the office portfolio (at least GBP500m). Hammerson's ratio of unsecured property to unsecured net debt has increased to 2.9x and this now underpins the senior unsecured rating.

Hammerson is a major UK-based REIT which has portfolios in the UK and France with a value of over GBP5.7bn at FY11.