Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Overseas Infrastructure Alliance (India) Private Limited's (OIAPL) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' ratings on OIAPL's INR3,800m non-fund-based working capital limit.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of OIAPL.

Fitch migrated OIAPL to the non-monitored category on 10 October 2011 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).