(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our ratings to STORM 2012-II's class A1, A2, B, C,
and D notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on
first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in
the Netherlands.
-- Obvion owns and services these mortgages.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2012-II B.V.'s
EUR889.6 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, STORM 2012-II
also issued EUR9.0 million unrated notes (see list below).
STORM 2012-II is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by
Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100%
subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage
originator in the Netherlands since 1980. Since April 2002, Cooperatieve
Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) has held 70% of
Obvion's shares, and ABP has held the remaining 30%.
The collateral comprises performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first-
and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands. Obvion
owns and services these mortgages.