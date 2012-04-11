Apr 11 -

Summary analysis -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. ------------------------- 11-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/NR Country: United States

State/Province: Nevada

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 517834

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2012 BB+/NR BB+/NR

15-Jun-2011 BB/NR BB/NR

12-Nov-2010 BB-/NR BB-/NR

18-Aug-2010 B/NR B/NR

17-Mar-2009 B-/NR B-/NR

31-Oct-2008 B/NR B/NR

19-Sep-2008 B+/NR B+/NR

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based gaming operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVSC) reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

Our assessment of LVSC's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's leading presence in the three largest global gaming markets, high-quality assets and well-known brands, and an experienced management team. These business strengths are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles given its discretionary nature, the high levels of competition in the Las Vegas and Macau gaming markets, and management's aggressive expansion strategy.

Our assessment of LVSC's financial risk profile as significant reflects the company's large debt burden and track record of adding substantial leverage to fund development opportunities. Despite these factors, we expect LVSC's strong liquidity position to allow it to pursue and finance developments in a manner that preserves credit quality in line with the current rating. LVSC currently is pursuing a refinancing at its Singapore subsidiary, which will extend debt maturities, substantially reduce its interest burden, eliminate amortization payments over the next few years, and increase flexibility to pay cash distributions.