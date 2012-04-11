Apr 11 - The global card networks are facing a changing landscape as they adjust to implementation of the Durbin Amendment, ongoing merchant litigation, and competition from new entrants with the continued digitalization of payments. Still, Fitch Ratings believes growth in personal consumption expenditures and the ongoing shift from paper to electronic forms of payment, particularly outside the U.S., will continue to support long-term growth opportunities for networks and card issuers.

Spend volume on the credit card networks has expanded at a much more moderate pace than debit volume over the last 10 years, as debit cards have been the natural replacement for checks. However, issuers have responded to the Durbin Amendment, which caps fees earned on debit transactions, by renegotiating network contracts, eliminating debit reward programs, and charging fees on ancillary products, including checking. Fitch believes these changes have yielded an increase in transactor activity on credit cards, where reward programs have remained intact.

Purchase volume at the top seven card issuers in the U.S. grew at an average annual rate of 7.6% in 4Q10 and 9.7% in 4Q11, despite widespread consumer de-leveraging in the U.S, as transactor activity far surpassed that of revolvers. On average, the top credit card issuers saw loan balances decline 8.0% in 4Q10, year over year, and were down another 1.6% in 4Q11.

While transactor activity is expected to remain robust, Fitch believes the size of card portfolios have likely hit bottom, as revolving credit outstanding in the U.S. grew at an annualized rate of 6.0% in 4Q11, on a linked quarter basis, which is the strongest growth since 1Q08. American Express Company, Capital One Financial Corporation, and Discover Financial Services all posted modest portfolio growth at the end of 2011 and Fitch believes most portfolios will expand in 2012.

Fitch's 2012 Outlook for the credit card sector is Stable. Fitch expects higher provision expense to be offset by modest portfolio expansion, purchase volume growth and attractive funding costs given low absolute interest rates and improved ABS market liquidity.

