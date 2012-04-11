(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 -
Ratings -- Wendel ------------------------------------------------- 11-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: France
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Apr-2012 BB/B BB/B
19-Jul-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
12-Feb-2009 BB/B BB/B
09-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
25-Jan-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
08-Nov-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR700 mil 4.875% bnds due 11/04/2014 BB 11-Apr-2012
EUR700 mil 4.375% bnds due 08/09/2017 BB 11-Apr-2012
EUR1.2 bil multi-curr revolving credit fac
bank ln due 09/12/2013 BB 11-Apr-2012
EUR700 mil 4.875% bnds due 05/26/2016 BB 11-Apr-2012
EUR400 mil 4.875% nts due 09/21/2015 BB 11-Apr-2012
EUR300 mil 6.75% nts due 04/20/2018 BB 11-Apr-2012