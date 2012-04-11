(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakifbank) forthcoming Eurobond issue an expected rating of 'BB+(exp)'. The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with all of Vakifbank's other senior unsecured obligations. The total amount and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.

The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.

Vakifbank is the seventh-largest bank in Turkey, at end-2011, in total assets (7.6%), loans (8.6%) and deposits (8.1%). It is 58.45% owned by the General Directorate of Foundations (GDF), which is fully controlled and managed by the Turkish state, 16.1% by the bank's pension fund. 25.2% of the shares are publicly traded.

Fitch rates Vakifbank as follows:

Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'

Short-term local currency IDR 'B'

National Long-term rating 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating 'bb+'

Support Rating '3'

Support Rating Floor 'BB+'