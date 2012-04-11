Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Opera Finance (Scottish Retail) Plc's notes with Stable Outlooks, as follows:

GBP84.2m class A (XS0217097780): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP18.4m class B (XS0217097947): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP9.2m class C (XS0217098168): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP7.7m class D (XS0217098325): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect the stable performance of the sole property securing the remaining loan, the Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centre in central Aberdeen, with occupancy remaining above 95%. The interest-only loan is scheduled to mature in July 2012 whilst the notes mature two years later in July 2014.

Bon Accord & St Nicholas has a lower profile than super-regional UK shopping centres such as Lakeside or Metrocentre, and consequently may not appeal to non-UK lending institutions. However, the GBP119.5m loan is small enough for refinancing to be less reliant on multiple lenders clubbing together. The high quality of the collateral, the moderate loan size and the healthy refinancing metrics (a debt yield in the region of 11.5% and interest coverage ratio over 2x) suggest that the loan should be redeemed in full, as reflected in the high ratings on the CMBS.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.