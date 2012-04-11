Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Opera Finance (Scottish Retail) Plc's notes with Stable
Outlooks, as follows:
GBP84.2m class A (XS0217097780): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP18.4m class B (XS0217097947): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP9.2m class C (XS0217098168): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP7.7m class D (XS0217098325): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect the stable performance of the sole property
securing the remaining loan, the Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centre in central Aberdeen,
with occupancy remaining above 95%. The interest-only loan is scheduled to mature in July 2012
whilst the notes mature two years later in July 2014.
Bon Accord & St Nicholas has a lower profile than super-regional UK shopping centres such as
Lakeside or Metrocentre, and consequently may not appeal to non-UK lending institutions.
However, the GBP119.5m loan is small enough for refinancing to be less reliant on multiple
lenders clubbing together. The high quality of the collateral, the moderate loan size and the
healthy refinancing metrics (a debt yield in the region of 11.5% and interest coverage ratio
over 2x) suggest that the loan should be redeemed in full, as reflected in the high ratings on
the CMBS.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will
shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.