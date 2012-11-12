(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 12 -

Summary analysis -- EBN B.V. -------------------------------------- 12-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Gas transmission

and distribution

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Oct-1990 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

02-Oct-1990 AAA/-- AAA/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CHF450 mil 2.75% nts due 07/19/2013 AAA 26-Jun-2006

CHF525 mil 3.00% bnds due 12/05/2014 AAA 09-Nov-2007

CHF450 mil 2.125% bnds due 04/27/2020 AAA 29-Apr-2010

CHF150 mil 1.625% bnds due 10/03/2023 AAA 19-Sep-2011

CHF350 mil 0.75% bnds due 10/03/2016 AAA 19-Sep-2011

CHF125 mil 1.125% bnds due 07/04/2024 AAA 13-Jun-2012

CHF235 mil 0.625% nts due 07/04/2019 AAA 13-Jun-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-1+ 22-Apr-1998

Rationale

The 'AAA' rating on 100% state-owned EBN B.V., a policy-based investment vehicle for Dutch gas-production assets, is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'aa+', and a one-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). The one-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EBN in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of EBN's:

-- "Very important" role for the government. The company manages the state's sizable share of Dutch gas reserves and implements the state's strategies for the security of gas supplies. We take into account implied reputational damage to the state in the event of a payment default by EBN. We also factor in noteworthy government income from EBN's 40%-50% holdings in primarily gas production licenses, which in our view provide a strong incentive for long-term involvement by the state.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. EBN has strong ties with the Dutch state, with close oversight from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. In our view, EBN lacks privatization prospects over the long term. The "very strong" link also reflects the fact that EBN's strategy and public policy role are solely determined by the government's energy policies, one of which is to participate in the exploration and production of Dutch gas. Furthermore, a majority state ownership requirement is included in EBN's bond issues.

The SACP on EBN reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk profile as "minimal." EBN's "excellent" business risk profile is based on our view of the company's low industry risk, excellent competitive position, and strong profitability, supported by its 40% stake in the low-cost, sizable Maatschap Groningen gas field. Our assessment of the SACP reflects our view that EBN will remain focused on its 40%-50% stakes in predominantly domestic gas production licenses, and that the Groningen gas field in particular, will continue to produce significant volumes of gas at a very low cost over the longer term.

EBN's "minimal" financial risk profile reflects the group's very conservative financial risk management, very strong and robust cash flow generation, and high cash flow coverage of debt metrics.

These strengths are partly offset by EBN's limited diversity and the gradually depleting nature of its reserves base. Furthermore, we view EBN's leverage as high. This is because the government's financial policy is for EBN to transfer most of its earnings to the owners, rather than building up an equity base. A large proportion of EBN's revenues is transferred directly to the owners, the Dutch state, through a special royalty scheme, and 100% of EBN's net income is paid to the state through interim and final dividends.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that the company's operating performance will remain strong in 2012 and 2013, and that revenues will increase compared with 2011. We assume that sales volumes will remain relatively stable in the near term at around the same level as in 2011 when 30 billion cubic meters were sold. At the same time, we believe that gas selling prices will continue to increase, as seen in 2011 when the price rose to 22.63 euro cents per cubic meter from 18.58 euro cents per cubic meter in 2010.

EBN's operating performance is more resilient than we consider typical for an oil and gas company. It is underpinned by EBN's share in Maatschap Groningen's profits, which show limited sensitivity to fluctuations in gas prices, because of both low production costs and the high government tax levies above a certain level of gas prices. This effectively means that an increase in revenues caused by higher gas prices is directly passed on to the Dutch state.

As stipulated by law, EBN has the right to a 40% stake in any oil and gas discoveries on Dutch territory or the Dutch part of the continental shelf, on behalf of the Dutch state. EBN has no operational activities of its own, as the joint ventures in which it participates are operated by private oil and gas companies. EBN's most valuable joint venture is its 40% share in Maatschap Groningen. This onshore gas field in the province of Groningen contains huge gas reserves--estimated at 1,000 billion cubic meters (bcm). We understand that the gas field is likely to produce until at least 2030, based on the current government-set limit of 449 bcm through 2020, or an average of 42.5 bcm per year plus 24 bcm to reflect that gas production at Groningen in 2006-2010 was lower than allowed.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our opinion, EBN's stand-alone credit quality remains extremely robust in the medium term. We believe that the company's credit metrics will continue to benefit from strong cash flows on the back of solid revenues. We also believe that debt will continue to gradually increase because we anticipate that the company will continue to spend about EUR600 million-EUR700 million on capital expenditures (capex) per year. While we anticipate that EBN's debt-to-capital ratio will remain high at about 95%, we also believe that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain strong and exceed 70% in the medium term.

EBN's ratio of adjusted FFO to adjusted debt was 49% at year-end 2011. The decline--compared to 2010 when the FFO to debt ratio was 74%--is due to an adjustment that Standard & Poor's makes to EBN's reported accounts.

EBN's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt increased by over EUR1.0 billion to EUR4.4 billion at year-end 2011, due to an adjustment relating to the group's asset-retirement obligations (ARO). The ARO increased to close to EUR2.0 billion in 2011, from EUR1.3 billion in 2010, because the group reassessed its decommissioning obligations during the year. This also resulted in an adjustment to the group's FFO of close to EUR700 million, reducing the adjusted FFO to EUR2.1 billion. We understand from management that it is likely that the amount may be partially reversed in 2012 and we therefore believe that EBN's adjusted FFO to debt will strengthen substantially in 2012.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We assess EBN's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. The assessment factors in ongoing support from the owner, the State of The Netherlands. In particular, it incorporates our understanding that the interim dividend payments throughout the year are highly flexible and could be reduced and/or postponed if EBN needed to access funds at short notice. However, we also take account of the highly seasonal working capital flows, which EBN funds on the commercial paper (CP) market, and the lack of long-term committed credit lines.

Our assessment is supported by our view that EBN's liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by over 2x in the next 12 months.

As of September 2012, we estimate that EBN's liquidity sources over the subsequent 12 months will amount to about EUR3.3 billion, mainly comprising FFO. We estimate that EBN's liquidity needs over the next 12 months will exceed EUR1.5 billion, including:

-- Capex, which we think will amount to close to EUR650 million;

-- Dividends of about EUR76 million, excluding the high, but largely discretionary, interim dividends paid during the year; and

-- A seasonal working capital peak outflow of about EUR500 million, typically funded on the CP market.

-- Debt maturities comprising CHF350 million (EUR300 million) of bonds.

We consider that EBN has the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, with limited need for financing. We also consider that the company has a well-established and solid relationship with its core banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets, and that it has very prudent financial risk management. EBN issued EUR300 million of bonds in June 2012, comprising a seven-year Swiss franc (CHF) 235 million bond and a 12-year CHF125 million bond. The proceeds were used to redeem the CHF350 million bonds that fell due on Oct. 18, 2012. We consider EBN's debt maturity profile as well spread and prudent, with the next sizable maturity of CHF350 million due in July 2013. EBN has access to about EUR170 million in uncommitted bank lines.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of EBN. In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, we would remove the one-notch uplift for timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EBN in the event of financial distress if the sovereign rating falls to 'AA+'. The rating on EBN would in that case reflect EBN's SACP of 'aa+'. We would likely revise the outlook to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable.

We consider that a downward revision of the company's SACP by one notch would not automatically result in a lower rating. This approach is in accordance with our criteria on GREs and our view of the likelihood of government support as "very high". In addition to a negative rating action on the sovereign, we could consider lowering the ratings on EBN if there were a change in the ownership structure, and if we revised our view on the likelihood of government support, neither of which we anticipate at this point.

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

