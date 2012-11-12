Nov 12 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC (ProjectCo) has completed construction work on health care facilities in Manchester, England, and its operational performance has remained strong.

-- In addition, ProjectCo has updated its operational financial model, which continues to demonstrate a stronger-than-average financial profile.

-- Consequently, we are raising our long-term debt rating on Consort Healthcare (Salford)'s senior secured bonds to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will continue to deliver strong operational and financial performance.

Rating Action

On Nov. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' on the GBP158.9 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2042, including GBP40.0 million of variation bonds, issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC (ProjectCo). The outlook is stable.

The bonds maintain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated). Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view of the project's stronger-than-average annual debt service coverage ratios (ADSCRs), when compared with peers, and the elimination of construction risk, now that work has been completed. Our view of the risk of relatively weak third-party support during the construction period had previously constrained the rating.

ProjectCo has used the proceeds of these bonds to finance the design, construction, and operation of health care facilities for the Salford Royal Hospital National Health Service Foundation Trust (the Trust), under a 35-year project agreement as part of a U.K. government private finance initiative (PFI) program.

As the project is now fully operational, ProjectCo is receiving 100% of the unitary payment. ProjectCo has provided us with an updated financial model, which we have reviewed. ProjectCo's updated base-case assumptions result in a forecast minimum ADSCR of 1.25x in September 2013 and an average ADSCR of 1.31x over the remaining life of the debt, compared with a minimum and average of 1.32x in the financial close model. The reduced minimum ADSCR is the result of the timing of construction and value-added tax (VAT) payments, which reduced the cash flow available for debt service in the first ratio test period. The reduced average ADSCR largely reflects lower interest rate assumptions in the current model compared with those at financial close. When calculated according to Standard & Poor's definition of the ADSCR, which excludes interest income, the minimum falls to 1.24x and the average to 1.27x, which are not materially different from the 1.26x minimum and 1.28x average previously reported.

The 'BBB+' long-term rating reflects the following credit risks:

-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of capital-replacement costs;

-- The credit quality of the Trust could constrain the rating on the project's senior debt; and

-- There is counterparty risk to U.K.-based construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC (not rated) as the design and construction contractor and facilities management provider.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- Construction risk is no longer present;

-- ProjectCo is now receiving 100% of the planned unitary charge;

-- The project's financial structure is less aggressive than most other U.K. PFI projects; and

-- There is no volume or market risk because revenues are 100% availability based.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, following the successful completion of construction, the project will continue to deliver solid operational and financial performance.

We could take a negative rating action if operational performance were poorer than we anticipate or if the project's financial profile were to weaken materially.

We could take a positive rating action if the project continues to demonstrate stable operational performance and a stronger-than-average financial performance. However, future rating actions could be constrained by the credit quality of the Trust.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC

Senior Secured Debt BBB+/Stable BBB/Positive