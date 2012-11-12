Nov 12 -
OVERVIEW
-- BLC Capital Corp. 2002-A is an asset-backed securities transaction
collateralized primarily by a pool of small business development loans.
-- We placed our ratings on classes A and B from BLC Capital Corp.'s
2002-A on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch placements reflect increased net losses within the
transaction portfolio.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on the class A and B notes from
BLC Capital Corp.'s 2002-A on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).
The credit performance of the transaction has deteriorated since our last
rating actions in June 2011, as evidenced by an increase in the cumulative net
losses the portfolio has realized.
According to the Sept. 30, 2012, servicer report, the portfolio only has eight
loans remaining. We note that about 5.6% of the pool consists of loans to
small business in areas affected by Hurricane Sandy.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements within 90 days after we
complete a comprehensive analysis and committee review.
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
BLC Capital Corp.
2002-A
Rating
Class To From
A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)
B B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)