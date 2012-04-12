(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based coal producer OAO Raspadskaya's (Raspadskaya) planned bond issue an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. Raspadskaya has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), a Long-term local currency IDR and senior unsecured rating of 'B+', and a National Long-term rating of 'A(rus)'. The Long-term IDR, LC IDR and National Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The Short-term IDR is 'B', while the Recovery Rating on the senior unsecured notes is 'RR4'.

The final rating is dependent on the receipt of final documentation that conforms to that reviewed by the agency.

Fitch expects the new bond issue to be utilised to refinance the upcoming USD300m bond maturing in May 2012, with some additional funds for general corporate purposes. The bond is expected to be issued on a senior unsecured basis, with similar terms and conditions as the existing bond issue.

Raspadskaya's ratings are supported by Fitch's expectations that the company's key Raspadskaya mine, which was shut down as a result of an explosion on 9 May 2010, will be fully operational during 2012, with a new face becoming operational mid-April 2012, and that average coking coal concentrate prices during 2012 will remain at historically favourable levels. In its forecasts, Fitch has assumed that the company's other mines will also continue to ramp up, with total output increasing 20%-25% by 2013 compared with 2009 levels.

In 2011, revenue increased slightly to USD726.1m, while higher cash costs lead to adjusted EBITDA contracting to USD319.7m from USD338m in 2010. Net profit for the year was USD135.7m. The group's adjusted EBITDA margin and net profit margin were 44% and 18.7%, respectively. Fitch expects Raspadskaya to continue to maintain its competitive position in the Russian coal market. In 2011, the average selling price of semi-hard coking coal concentrate was in line with the agency's expectations at USD159/tonne.

Raspadskaya's ratings remain constrained by its smaller scale relative to global peers, lack of commodity diversification, the execution risks inherent in the mine's reconstruction and expansion plans, and its large Russian operational base, which exposes it to higher than average political, business and regulatory risks, making a positive rating action unlikely over the medium term.

Negative rating pressure could arise from a slower than expected ramp-up of production at the Raspadskaya, MUK-96, Raspadskaya-Koksovaya and Razrez Raspadsky mines, as well as a significant drop in 2012 sales prices, leading to a significant and sustained deterioration in the company's financial position. A key driver negative rating action will be the development of total cash costs over the next 18 to 24 months and whether costs moderate in line with the agency's expectations as output recovers following the mine reconstruction.