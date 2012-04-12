(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 12 -
Summary analysis -- Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. --------------------- 12-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 00448M
Mult. CUSIP6: 00448N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
18-Oct-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb+
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support +2
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strategically important subsidiary of the Achmea group.
-- Very strong capitalization.
-- Sound asset quality, reflecting its focus on Dutch residential mortgage lending.
Weaknesses:
-- Lack of diversification by geography and product offering.
-- Dependence on wholesale funding.
-- Earnings growth prospects constrained by higher funding costs and limited loan volume
growth.