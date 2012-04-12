Apr 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Lear Corp. (BB/Stable/--) are not affected by Lear's announcement that it had signed an agreement to acquire Guilford Mills, a company privately held by Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Lear's cash balances at Dec. 31, 2011 were a substantial $1.8 billion and we assume the company will generate about $300 million of free cash flow in 2012.

Headquartered in Wilmington, N.C., Guilford Mills manufactures fabrics for the auto and specialty markets and has annual sales of approximately $400 million, 85% of which is derived from the auto market. The acquisition should support Lear's core seating business by increasing fabric design, development resources and technical expertise. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012.

Our ratings on Lear reflect its intermediate financial risk profile and weak business risk profile. The company competes in the highly competitive and cyclical global auto supplier market. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see the summary analysis on Lear Corp., published Oct. 12, 2011, on RatingsDirect.