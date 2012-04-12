Apr 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to EMOT 2012-1's term notes and variable funding notes.

-- EMOT's notes will be backed by a revolving portfolio of French and German dealer floor plan loan receivables, originated by GMAC Banque in France and GMAC Bank in Germany.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned preliminary credit ratings to EMOT 2012-1's floating-rate class A to D term notes, and class A to D variable funding notes (VFNs). At closing, EMOT will also issue unrated class E notes, and unrated class E VFNs (see list below).

EMOT's notes will be backed by a revolving portfolio of French and German dealer floor plan loan receivables, originated by GMAC Banque S.A. (the French originator) and GMAC Bank GmbH (the German originator). The loans are granted by the originators to the French and German captive auto dealers of the General Motors (GM) Group under wholesale financing agreements, to bridge-finance the dealers' vehicle inventories they are sold.