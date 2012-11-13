(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) as follows:
Class 2004 Series 1 rated 'BBB+sf'; RWN maintained
Class 2005 Series 2 rated 'BBB+sf'; RWN maintained
Class 2008 Series 1 rated 'BBB+sf'; RWN maintained
The RWN is maintained due to the RWN on Dexia Crediop S.p.A. ('BBB+' RWN/'F2'
RWN). The RWN will be resolved once Dexia Crediop S.p.A.'s RWN status is resolved (see 'Fitch
Downgrades Dexia Crediop to 'BBB+'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative' dated 31 July 2012 on
www.fitchratings.com for further details).