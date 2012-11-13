(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 -
Ratings -- NorCell 1B AB (publ) ----------------------------------- 13-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
Issues: Rating Rating Date
EUR250 mil PIK nts CCC+ 13-Nov-2012