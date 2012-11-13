At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to the proposed EUR250
million payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to be issued by the Com Hem group's
holding company NorCell 1B AB (publ). The recovery rating on the proposed
notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
The proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to fully repay the existing
PIK notes issued by NorCell 1B AB (publ) and the related fees and expenses,
and to repay existing shareholder loans.
Rationale
The ratings on NorCell 1B AB (publ) reflect our assessment of the group's
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk
profile.
Our assessment of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile
reflects a heavy debt burden. We anticipate that Com Hem will only modestly
reduce debt and generate moderately positive free operating cash flow.
Furthermore, Com Hem faces intense competition from various technology
platforms in multidwelling areas. Com Hem notably competes with large
integrated incumbent TeliaSonera AB (A-/Stable/A-2) and other players using
several alternative technologies, mainly digital subscriber lines and fiber
networks.
Our assessment of Com Hem's business risk profile is supported by the group's
established position, with its connections to 1.75 million households
providing a stable utility-like basic analog TV subscriber base, and solid
positions in digital TV, fixed broadband, and telephony markets. The company
also has good growth opportunities owing to increasing penetration in its
coverage area of digital TV and associated services (such as video on demand)
and a shift to higher broadband speeds. Additional supports include the
healthy Swedish economy and Com Hem's superior network, which offers Internet
speeds of 200 megabits per second in 90% of its coverage area.
The rating also benefits from the group's long-dated capital structure, with
limited debt amortization until 2018, and adequate liquidity.
Liquidity
We assess Com Hem's liquidity as "adequate", as defined in our criteria, since
the completion of the group's new capital structure. From our estimates, Com
Hem's sources of liquidity are likely to represent at least 1.2x uses over the
next two years.
The key liquidity sources are:
-- Access to a SEK500 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017,
of which SEK445 million was undrawn as of June 30, 2012.
-- Access to an undrawn SEK750 million capital-spending facility until
2014.
-- FFO exceeding SEK1 billion per year, even after about SEK1.1 billion
in annual cash interest payments. We anticipate that FFO could increase
gradually to SEK1.3 billion in 2014.
We anticipate the following liquidity uses:
-- Capital expenditures of about SEK0.9 billion per year.
-- Small annual debt amortization requirements: about SEK0.3 billion in
2013, 2014, and 2015.
Recovery analysis
The proposed EUR250 million PIK notes to be issued by NorCell 1B AB are rated
'CCC+', two notches below the issuer rating on NorCell 1B AB and Com Hem. The
recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the note holders in the even of a
default.
The senior secured term loans issued by Com Hem AB and NorCell Sweden Holding
3 AB(publ) and the senior secured notes issued by NorCell Sweden Holding 3
AB(publ) are rated 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt is '3' indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for senior secured
lenders in the event of a default.
The issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by NorCell Sweden
Holding 2 AB(publ) and guaranteed by NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB(publ) is
'CCC+'. The recovery rating on these notes is '6,' indicating our expectation
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a default.
We consider the proposed PIK notes to have a weaker position and weaker
potential recovery than the existing senior unsecured notes as they are
structurally and contractually subordinated to the existing senior unsecured
notes.
The recovery and issue ratings on the secured debt are underpinned by our
valuation of the company as a going concern in the event of a payment default
and by Com Hem's incorporation in Sweden, a jurisdiction that we view as
"relatively favorable" to secured creditors. Conversely, we regard the
security package as somewhat weak because it does not include a pledge over
the network, substantial parts of which Com Hem leases and does not own. This,
in our view, limits the recovery prospects for secured lenders, despite
recovery prospects nominally higher than 70%. We see low recovery prospects
for the unsecured notes due 2019 because of their subordination to a high
proportion of prior-ranking secured debt. The proposed PIK notes will be
contractually and structurally subordinated to both the existing senior
secured and senior notes.
Our simulated default scenario envisages default in 2015, due mainly to
intensifying competition and customer migration from cable to other
technologies. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value
of about Swedish krona SEK8.4 billion, equivalent to a stressed EBITDA
multiple of 5.5x.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that Com Hem will continue to generate
modest revenue growth, sustain its market positions, and slightly reduce its
adjusted leverage over the next two years, while generating positive and
increasing free operating cash flow.
We could take negative rating actions if Com Hem's leverage increased or if
liquidity became tighter. This could be the case if revenues did not grow as
we expect, resulting in FOCF being too tight to cover scheduled debt
amortizations. We could also lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA
materially exceeded 8x on a sustained basis or if FFO to adjusted debt fell to
less than 5%.
Near-term ratings upside is unlikely, in our view, because we do not expect
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA to fall to less than 6x in the near future.
