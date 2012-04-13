Apr 13 -

Summary analysis -- MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK --------------- 13-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A+/Positive/A-1

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Mar-2012 A+/A-1 --/--

Rationale

The ratings on MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK (MetLife Alico Japan) reflect its critical role in MetLife Inc.'s (MET; A-/Negative/A-2) international business strategy. They also reflect MetLife Alico Japan's strong stand-alone credit profile, supported by a strong distribution network and its wide range of product offerings; strong earnings from relatively low-risk products; and adequate capitalization relative to the risks it assumes. On the other hand, the slow recovery in Japan's economy is likely to mute MetLife Alico Japan's sales growth and earnings potential.