(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

Summary analysis -- Telekom Austria AG ---------------------------- 12-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

29-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Telekom Austria AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Telekom Austria's business risk profile is supported, in our view, by its sustainable leading market positions in the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). Furthermore, the group's international mobile operations help diversify its revenue base and generate meaningful profit margins.