(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Telekom Austria AG ---------------------------- 12-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
29-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Telekom Austria AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile.
Telekom Austria's business risk profile is supported, in our view, by its
sustainable leading market positions in the Republic of Austria
(AA+/Negative/A-1+). Furthermore, the group's international mobile operations
help diversify its revenue base and generate meaningful profit margins.