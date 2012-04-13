Apr 13 -

-- U.K.-based Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has announced its intention to issue fixed/floating rate guaranteed junior subordinated callable step-up notes due in 2042.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue rating to the proposed securities and expect to classify them as having "intermediate equity content" according to our criteria.

-- Notes are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by the main U.K. operating company of Direct Line Insurance Group, U K Insurance Ltd.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' junior subordinated long-term debt rating to the proposed dated, subordinated, callable step-up notes intended to be issued this month by Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG; not rated), which is the holding company of Direct Line Insurance Group. U K Insurance Ltd. (UKI; A/Stable), which is the group's main operating insurance subsidiary, will guarantee the notes on a subordinated basis. The rating is subject to confirmation of the final terms and conditions of the issue.

The rating reflects our standard notching for junior subordinated debt issues, which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on UKI, the guarantor. UKI had premium income of about GBP3.8 billion (based on 2010 year-end data) following the Part VII transfer of Churchill Insurance Company Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Ltd., and The National Insurance and Guarantee Corporation Ltd. in December 2011.