-- On March 29, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), the swap counterparty in this transaction.

-- On Oct. 26, 2012, Banco Santander (BBB/Negative/A-2) replaced Barclays Bank S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) as the bank account provider. This replacement was the remedy action taken once Barclays Bank S.A. became ineligible under the transaction documents and under our 2012 criteria.

-- We have downgraded the class A notes to 'A- (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' because under our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the bank account transaction documents, the maximum potential rating that the ratings in this transaction can achieve is 'A- (sf)'.

-- We then placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative because under our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the transaction documents for the swap provider, our downgrade of CECA breached the second trigger for the swap provider. The swap counterparty should by now have taken one of the remedies described in the documents. It has not, nor has it taken remedial actions that would have led to an extension of the remedy period.

-- This transaction is collateralized by residential mortgages granted to individuals in Spain. Most of the loans were made to enable the borrowers to purchase their first residence.

