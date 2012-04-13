(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Taby (Municipality of) ------------------------ 13-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Feb-2008 AAA/-- AAA/--
19-Jul-1993 AA+/-- AA+/--
Rationale
The ratings on the Swedish Municipality of Taby reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of Sweden's stable and supportive local and regional government (LRG) system, as well as
Taby's low debt and dynamic local economy. Taby's very positive liquidity and strong fiscal
flexibility further support the ratings.
The ratings also factor in a likely moderate increase in debt, together with a decrease in
cash reserves to finance projected heavy investments.
Taby benefits from very strong system support and institutional stability. A far-reaching
equalization system and the municipality's good compliance with a balanced-budget requirement
substantiate our view of very strong system support. The lack of a formalized bail-out system is
compensated by the Swedish government's long-standing track record of support for LRGs and
commitment to stability.