The reserve fund, which has not yet reached its floor amount, is currently at
its target balance, and the transaction has released 55 basis points of excess
spread in the past year.
Our credit analysis allows for higher penalties being assumed on loans that
are currently in arrears. In addition, we adjusted the current amount of
arrears in order to account for the worsening economic outlook for Italy (see
"Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call," published
on Jan. 31, 2012). Namely, we assumed that the delinquencies for each bucket
in this transaction could increase by 15%-20% after considering the potential
3% decrease in Italy's GDP. We derived default and loss severity figures lower
than those assumed at closing, mainly due to the significant decrease of the
portfolio's weighted-average loan-to-value ratio.
As we outlined in our Oct. 24, 2011 publication (see "Ratings Lowered In
Italian RMBS Transaction Marche Mutui Following The Downgrade Of BNP Paribas
Securities Services "), when we had reviewed the transaction on July 4, 2011,
we had not considered the transaction documents relating to the account bank
provider (BNP Paribas Securities Services S.A.) and the swap provider (BNP
Paribas ) to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty
And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010). Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, if the transaction documents do
not reflect replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty
criteria (which is the case for the account bank provider), the counterparty
can support tranches rated not higher than the issuer credit rating (ICR) on
the counterparty. On the other hand, if the counterparty's replacement
language is in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria (which is
the case for the swap provider), the counterparty can support tranches rated
not higher than the ICR on the counterparty plus one notch. Accordingly, the
ratings in this transaction are effectively capped by counterparties at 'AA-'
(i.e., the rating on BNP Paribas Securities Services, the account bank).
We deem the credit enhancement available to the class C notes (10.4%, up from
2.4% at closing) and the 5.9% overcollateralization sufficient to mitigate the
credit and cash flow risks to a 'A+' rating level. Therefore, we have today
raised our rating on class C notes to 'A+ (sf)'.
We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes at 'AA- (sf)',
the maximum rating currently attainable in this transaction.
In addition to the cash flows that we ran according to our criteria (see "Cash
Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published on Nov. 20, 2003), we
also tested Marche Mutui's rating stability with respect to a potential drop
of 10% in the value of the collateral (in addition to the 35% market value
decline provisioned by the above-mentioned criteria).
We found the ratings on all the notes to be resilient to this stress.
Marche Mutui is an Italian RMBS transaction that closed in March 2003 and was
originated by Banca delle Marche SpA.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Italian RMBS Index Report Q4 2011: Credit Performance Deteriorated,
But Stayed Within Our Expectations, Feb. 17, 2012
-- Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call, Jan.
31, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Ratings Lowered In Italian RMBS Transaction Marche Mutui Following The
Downgrade Of BNP Paribas Securities Services, Oct. 24, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,
Dec. 6, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009
-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003
-- Criteria for Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities,
July 16, 2002
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione S.r.l.
EUR344.4 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Rating Raised
C A+ (sf) A (sf)
Ratings Affirmed
A2 AA- (sf)
B AA- (sf)