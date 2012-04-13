(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Feb. 10, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term credit ratings on Intesa Sanpaolo to BBB+/Negative/A-2 from A/Watch Neg/A-1.

-- As a result, we have today lowered our ratings on CR FIRENZE MUTUI's class B and C notes, given the link to the rating on the swap counterparty.

-- CR FIRENZE MUTUI is an Italian RMBS transaction that closed in December 2002.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on CR FIRENZE MUTUI S.r.l.'s class B and C notes (see list below). This follows our downgrade of one of the swap counterparties, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, on Feb. 10, 2012.

On July 4, 2011, following our review of the transaction, we did not consider the transaction documents relating to the swap provider, Intesa Sanpaolo, to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we tested additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the interest rate swap. The class B and C notes did not pass the stress test. According to our 2010 counterparty criteria, if the counterparty swap agreement reflects replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, the counterparty can support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's issuer credit rating plus one notch.