Apr 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Feb. 10, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term credit ratings on Intesa Sanpaolo
to BBB+/Negative/A-2 from A/Watch Neg/A-1.
-- As a result, we have today lowered our ratings on CR FIRENZE MUTUI's class B and C notes,
given the link to the rating on the swap counterparty.
-- CR FIRENZE MUTUI is an Italian RMBS transaction that closed in December 2002.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on CR FIRENZE MUTUI
S.r.l.'s class B and C notes (see list below). This follows our downgrade of one of the swap
counterparties, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, on Feb. 10, 2012.
On July 4, 2011, following our review of the transaction, we did not consider the
transaction documents relating to the swap provider, Intesa Sanpaolo, to be in line with our
2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we tested
additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the interest rate swap. The class B and C notes
did not pass the stress test. According to our 2010 counterparty criteria, if the counterparty
swap agreement reflects replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty
criteria, the counterparty can support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's issuer
credit rating plus one notch.