(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hong Kong-based Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (Shimao) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB+. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Shimao's increased leverage, as measured by total adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR, to 3.2x in 2011 from 2.9x in 2010. The weakened financial profile was a result of slow housing sales in 2011 despite the company's aggressive pace of land bank acquisition in 2009 and 2010. To improve sales, Shimao has had to adjust its residential property development mix to focus on first-time home buyers and to upgrade the quality of its housing stock. The downgrade also takes into account its rental income-to-EBITDA of 6.2% in 2011 being lower than Fitch's expectations.

However, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Shimao will maintain stable operating performance and prudent financial policies in the short- to medium-term. For the first three months in 2012, Shimao delivered CNY7.3bn contracted sales, a 15% increase on the same period in 2011. Fitch expects Shimao's contracted sales in 2012 to exceed the 2011 level CNY30.7bn.

The current ratings are supported by Shimao's large and well-located land bank of 39.5 million sqm across China and by a proven track record in property development. Management's focus on maintaining both ample liquidity and ready access to various funding channels further supports its ratings. During the challenging operating environment in 2011, Shimao demonstrated its operational flexibility and prudent financial management. The company has slowed down land acquisition to conserve cash and continues to have strong support from over 10 onshore and offshore banks. Shimao also has one of the highest recurring rental income streams and the highest rental income-to-EBITDA ratio among Chinese property companies rated by Fitch.

Shimao recurring rental income and income from hotel operation are derived from its 64%- owned Shanghai Shimao. Management expects to continue investing in commercial/retail properties and hotels. Fitch believes the investment portfolio will offer additional financial flexibility for the group if required.

However, the ratings are constrained by the company's concentration in property sales activity, which contributed over 90% of its 2011 revenue, as well as by regulatory risks in the Chinese property market.

The ratings may come under downward pressure if the operating environment continues to weaken, leading to EBITDA margin erosion below 25% or if aggressive debt-funded expansion leads to net debt-to-inventory exceeding 45%-50%. Acquiring land above 30% of current average selling price, tightening liquidity due to a sustained fall in free cash flows, or weakened access to financing channels are also negative rating triggers.

Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months due to the industry's highly cyclical and inherently volatile cash flow as well as high regulatory risks in the Chinese property sector.