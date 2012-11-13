Nov 13 -

-- On March 29, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), the swap counterparty in this transaction.

-- On Oct. 26, 2012, Banco Santander (BBB/Negative/A-2) replaced Barclays Bank S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) as the bank account provider. This replacement was the remedy action taken once Barclays Bank S.A. became ineligible under the transaction documents and under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- We have downgraded the class A notes to 'A- (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' because under our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the bank account transaction documents, the maximum potential rating that the ratings in this transaction can achieve is 'A- (sf)'.

-- We then placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative because under our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the transaction documents for the swap agreement, due to the downgrade of CECA in March 2012, CECA's current rating breached the second trigger for the swap provider. This triggered the replacement of the swap counterparty. The swap counterparty should by now have taken one of the remedies described in the documents. It has not, nor has it provided further remedial actions that could have led to an extension of the remedy period.

-- This transaction is collateralized by residential mortgages granted to individuals in Spain. Most of the loans were made to enable the borrowers to purchase their first residence.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services today lowered to 'A- (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and placed on CreditWatch negative its credit rating on AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Laietana I's class A notes. The class B notes are unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below).

Today's rating actions are due to the counterparty risk analysis in the transaction and are not linked to a review of the credit quality of the transaction's collateral or structural features. The downgrade reflects the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

In accordance with the current transaction documents relating to the bank account provider, Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2), and under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the maximum potential rating that the class A notes in this transaction can achieve is 'A- (sf)', triggering a downgrade of the class A notes.

Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) still acts as swap provider and was downgraded on March 29, 2012, (see "Spain's Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) Downgraded To 'BBB' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable"). The transaction documents provide for a range of remedy actions to be taken if we lower our ratings on counterparties below the documented triggers, as happened when we downgraded CECA. These remedies will include the replacement of the swap counterparty, the posting of collateral, or provision of additional guarantees. The transaction documents also give a time frame within which remedy actions should take place; typically it ranges from 10 to 60 days.

To date, no remedies have been taken, therefore we have placed our rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative and will assess whether the rating can be maintained without giving benefit to the swap agreement. The CreditWatch placement also reflects the fact that under the bank account documents, the issuer will bear the cost of replacement if Banco Santander is replaced, which is not in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria.

We will resolve the CreditWatch negative placement once we have analyzed the transaction without giving benefit to the swap, and will measure the impact that this, and the fact that the issuer bears the replacement cost, have on the ratings.

The collateral comprises residential mortgages granted to individuals in Spain. Most of the loans were made to enable the borrowers to purchase their first residence.

