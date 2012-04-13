Apr 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our credit ratings to Bumper 5's class A1, A2, and B notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of U.K. auto lease receivables and associated residual values.

-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for counterparty and supporting party risk. However, these criteria are under review due to a proposed expansion. As a result of this review, our future counterparty criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect these ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to EUR445.8 million class A1, GBP212.1 million class A2, and GBP46.1 million class B floating-rate notes issued by Bumper 5 (UK) Finance PLC. At the same time, Bumper 5 issued GBP209.5 million unrated class C notes.

This is the LeasePlan group's second term securitization in the U.K.; it follows Bumper 3, which closed in April 2009.