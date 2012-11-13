Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of preliminary or final
rating agency confirmations (RACs) for traditional U.S. asset-backed securities transactions
from Oct. 1, 2012, through Oct. 31, 2012.
We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more
timely information regarding certain amendments to these types of transactions. Our decision to
provide a final or preliminary RAC reflects our opinion that the substantive effect of the
amendment will not, by itself, cause us to lower or withdraw the current ratings on that
transaction.
The report, "Rating Agency Confirmations For U.S. ABS Transactions: October 2012," was
published Nov. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.
