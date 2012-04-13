(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Department of Puy-de-Dome a Long-term local and
foreign currency rating of 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch has also assigned an expected Short-term rating of 'F1+(exp)' to Puy-de-Dome's
EUR100m French commercial paper (Billets de tresorerie BT) programme.
Puy-de-Dome's ratings are supported by its average but solid socio-economic
profile, its resilient operating performance despite the recent devolution cycle
and fiscal reform, and by moderate debt growth expectations.
Weak operating performance leading to debt payback ratio deterioration above 10
years could entail a downgrade. Sustained improvement of operating performance
above 2011 metrics leading to a sizeable decrease of debt payback ratio could
justify an upgrade.
Socio-economic indicators are in line with the national average, albeit with a
structurally lower unemployment rate and a positive commercial balance.
Puy-de-Dome benefits from dynamic industries and hosts most regional research
facilities and decisional centres.
Recent evolutions (devolution cycle, territorial and fiscal reforms) have
debilitated the department's financial profile as its budget structure has
become rigid. Operating revenue has become heavily reliant on state transfers
and sluggish, non-modifiable, tax proceeds, whereas operating expenditure is
mainly made of rigid items such as staff costs, and dynamic state-defined social
support policies.
Puy-de-Dome's operating margin is expected to have reached 14.8% of operating
revenue in 2011 from 11.6% in 2010 due to dynamic property and insurance tax
revenues and efficient cost-cutting measures which contained operating
expenditure growth.
Fitch expects performance to weaken in the medium term due to sluggish revenue
growth (1.8% annual average) and still dynamic social spending which will drive
operating spending growth (2.8% annual average). Operating margin is expected to
decrease to about 11% in 2015, while increasing financial charges should bring
current margin down to about 9% in 2015, from an expected 13.4% in 2011.
Direct debt is expected to have reached EUR310.8m or 53.9% of current revenue at
end-2011, a relatively moderate level compared to peers. Debt structure is sound
and does not include risky products.
Fitch forecasts debt stock growth up to about 64% of current revenue in 2015,
resulting in a debt payback ratio of about seven years (from an expected four
years in 2011). This should stem from the weakening rate of capital expenditure
self-financing, as the expected decrease of capital expenditure to an annual
average of EUR115m until 2015 (from an average EUR139m from 2006 to 2011) is not
likely to fully compensate for the reduction of the current balance.
Short term funding needs are covered by several revolving credit lines,
committed bank liquidity lines, and a BT programme from 2012. Fitch considers
liquidity management methods to be sound and that the Department's short term
funding lines are sufficient to cover potential BT refinancing needs.
Despite the high level of contingent liabilities (guarantees and public sector
entities' debt amounted to EUR546.7m at end-2011), Fitch considers the risk
level to be low due to a solid borrower profile (fire services, social housing
institutions), sound overall debt structure, sophisticated monitoring framework
and strict eligibility guidelines.