(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned a 'AAA/Stable' long-term rating to Nykredit
Realkredit's issuances of "realkreditobligationer" out of its Capital Centre G.
-- The portfolio backing the covered bonds consists predominantly of
second-ranking mortgage loans secured on commercial, agricultural, and
multifamily properties in Denmark.
-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating
covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these
criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in
this program may be affected as a result of this review.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'AAA' long-term credit rating to
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (A+/Stable/A-1) issuances of "realkreditobligationer" (RO; Danish
legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its Capital Centre G. We have assigned a stable
outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.