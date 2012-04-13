(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's OAO AK Yakutskenergo's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and local currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

Fitch placed Yakutskenergo's ratings on RWP on 14 October 2011 following an announcement that JSC RusHydro ('BB+'/Stable) received approval to acquire more than 75% of Yakutskenergo's common shares and given the cross-default provision contained in RusHydro's Eurobonds to all subsidiaries' indebtedness. At end-2011, RusHydro controlled 59.3% of Yakutskenergo's common shares and 63.46% of its voting shares, directly and indirectly via JSC RAO Energy System of East (RAO UES East).

The resolution of the RWP and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view of the limited applicability and enforceability of the cross-default provision contained in RusHydro's RUB20bn Eurobonds maturing in 2015 to Yakutskenergo's indebtedness. It also follows a review by Fitch of the strength of parent-subsidiary linkage between Yakutskenergo and RusHydro as well as that between Yakutskenergo and the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable), the ultimate majority shareholder in both Yakutskenergo and RusHydro, under the agency's parent and subsidiary rating criteria.

Fitch continues to assess Yakutskenergo's credit strength at three notches below that of the Russian Federation due to indirect government control, its strategic importance to the economy of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia;'BB+'/Positive), significant government investment in the supporting infrastructure, direct subsidisation, strong operational influence through tariff-setting and tariff approvals and state-bank financing.The agency expects that the state support to Yakutskenergo will remain at least over the medium term.

The agency presently assesses the strength of linkage between Yakutskenergo and RusHydro as moderate and maintains the one-notch differential between their IDRs. Fitch will continue to monitor the evolution of the legal, operational and strategic ties between RusHydro and Yakutskenergo and may review its rating approach if the linkage strengthens.

Yakutskenergo has weak operating and financial profile, contributing to a standalone credit profile in the 'B' category. In 2011, it reported standalone revenues of RUB19.7bn under Russian accounting standards, a 4% decline yoy, despite electricity and heat tariff increases of 15%-17%. Its standalone gross unadjusted debt was virtually unchanged at RUB5.7bn at end-2011. Yakutskenergo's liquidity remains weak. It reported short-term debts of RUB1.5bn and RUB314m of cash at 31 December 2011. In Q112, Yakutskenergo drew over RUB1bn of credit lines from Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable) and Gazprombank. Most debt maturities fall on 2013 including RUB3bn domestic bonds.

Yakutskenergo, including subsidiaries, is a small power and heat generation and distribution company located in the Far East of Russia with 1.4 GW of installed power capacity, 2,055 GCal/hour of heat capacity and 20.9 thousand km of power transmission lines. At end-2011, RusHydro controlled 29.8% of Yakutskenergo's common shares directly and 47.4% via RAO UES East, in which it owned 62.3% of common shares.

RusHydro's ratings are unaffected by this rating action.

