Rationale

The rating on Russia-based producer of coking coal, coke, iron ore, and pig iron OAO Koks reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Koks' business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".

Koks' business risk profile is constrained by the company's exposure to the cyclical and capital-intensive mining and metals industry, and its relatively low value-added product mix, small scale of operations, and large planned capital expenditures to increase the company's self-sufficiency in its key raw materials to 100%.

Supporting factors include vertical integration into coal and iron ore, a competitive cost position in the main commodities the company produces, which supports margins, and a record of a healthier performance during the 2009 crisis than most peers, and supportive operating results and credit metrics in 2010-2011 on the back of rising demand and commodity prices.

Koks' financial risk profile is constrained by our view of the company's evolving corporate governance, aggressive financial policy, and large capital-spending plans, which in the next few years will likely result in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and rising leverage, and hence put pressure on liquidity. Koks' financial risk profile is supported by its credit metrics, which improved in 2010 and are expected to have been robust in 2011. In 2011, the company refinanced successfully and notably improved its debt maturity profile.