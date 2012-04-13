(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

Summary analysis -- SMTC Grenoble --------------------------------- 13-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

Rationale

The long-term rating on Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l'Agglomeration Grenobloise (Smtc Grenoble), the transportation authority of the French intercity structure of Communaute d'agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes Metropole (La Metro; --/--/A-1+), reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood, as our criteria define the term, that La Metro would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess Smtc Grenoble's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a'.