(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
Summary analysis -- PT Astra International Tbk. ------------------- 13-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on PT Astra International Tbk. reflects the company's 'bb+'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and a one-notch uplift because of expected
support from its parent, Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. (Jardine Group:
A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). The rating also reflects our view that the company has
a "fair" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile.