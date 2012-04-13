Apr 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- Based on our review of the two loans backing LEO-MESDAG, we consider that refinance risks have increased, as has our expectation of principal losses.

-- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction.

-- Applying our criteria for interest-only securities, we have also withdrawn our rating on the class X notes.

-- LEO-MESDAG is a European CMBS transaction that closed in September 2006 with an initial note balance of EUR1.05 billion.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes in LEO-MESDAG B.V. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on class A and X notes, and have withdrawn our rating on the class X notes (see list below).

LEO-MESDAG is a European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in September 2006. It is backed by two interest-only loans totaling EUR1.05 billion, which are secured by a portfolio of 71 freehold and long-leasehold retail and department store properties, and three multistorey car parks. The first loan (A1) has a total commitment of EUR1.0 billion and a final maturity date in August 2016. The second loan (A2) has a total commitment of EUR50.0 million, is fully subordinated to the A1 loan, and has a final maturity date in August 2017. The issuer used the issuance of the class Y notes (EUR50 million, unrated) to fund the A2 loan. The legal final maturity date for all the notes is in August 2019.